Knoxville gardeners gather to exchange seeds and start tending winter gardens

Experts said that the best time to start a garden with cool-season vegetables, like onions and carrots, is right now.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hobbyists and master gardeners alike gathered at a South Knoxville plant farm and garden center on Saturday to trade seeds and help each other tend the best possible plants.

They gathered at Stanley's Greenhouse to trade seeds and discuss gardening, as the time comes to plant cold-season vegetables like onions and carrots. Experts said now is a good time to start planting if anyone wants to try tending a garden for the first time.

"We just wanted to give something for people to get excited about. With the growing season, they could get out of the house and be able to think about what they're going to plant next year and find some cool stuff," said Abby Stanley, a manager at the greenhouse.