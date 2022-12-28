Knoxville Gay Men's Chorus renamed to 'Appalachian Equality Chorus' to better reflect group's diversity

The chorus said they wanted to better reflect the diversity that has developed since their beginning, both in terms of where members are from and their identities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After around a decade of performing for the Knoxville community and beyond, the Knoxville Gay Men's Chorus has a new name. They announced on Dec. 18 that their new name would be the "Appalachian Equality Chorus."

"As we continue into our second decade, KGMC has announced a name change to grow our family and better represent everyone in our community," they said in a release about the change. "KGMC endeavors to broaden our umbrella to embrace more of our community and to create that same safe space for everyone regardless of sexuality or gender."

The chorus started in 2012 with their first performance at KnoxPride with 15 members, according to the chorus' website. In 2018, they also revisited their mission and adopted their first mission statement, saying they would advocate and fight for visibility, recognition and equality for everyone regardless of gender or sexual identity.

However, they kept the original name as a way to honor the legacy of the Gay Chorus Movement in the 1970s, which expanded as a reaction to the HIV crisis, they said on their website.

Then, in 2021, they started offering a weekly rehearsal in Johnson City after several members had already committed to driving from the Tri-Cities area to Knoxville every week to rehearse and attend concerts.

-- BIG ANNOUNCEMENT -- NEWS FLASH -- THIS JUST IN -- The Knoxville Gay Men's Chorus is now the Appalachian Equality... Posted by Appalachian Equality Chorus on Sunday, December 18, 2022

"The Knoxville Gay Men's Chorus has now, for more than a decade, announced to the world both in name, song, and action that the gay community not only lives in Appalachia but that we thrive here," they said in a release. "We've created a safe space for our membership and our patrons, speaking up with a message of love and acceptance."

By renaming the group to the Appalachian Equality Chorus, they said they can better reflect the diversity of the identities and regions they represent. They said transgender and ally members have become a significant part of their representation on stage, and for years the chorus has included women.

"As we rebrand as the Appalachian Equality Chorus, KGMC embraces all of our members and patrons across Appalachia. We outwardly recognize the invaluable contributions made by those of all sexualities and genders to our mission and vision," they said.