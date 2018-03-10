Knoxville has been awarded a $120,000 Childhood Obesity Grant to fund a “mobile recreation unit” that will bring unique play equipment and nutritious snacks to a number of neighborhoods through a free, eight-week session.

A model truck was at the announcement Wednesday and children from Cecil Webb Recreation Center’s After School Program got to try out some of the play equipment.

Mayor Madeline Rogero, U.S. Conference of Mayors, American Beverage Association, City Parks and Recreation, and children from Cecil Webb Recreation Center’s After School Program were at the announcement.

