Knoxville — Local ghost hunter Chet Guthrie says Knoxville's history only adds to its mystery.

And he's certainly not afraid of the dark.

"I'm pretty sure something's bound to show up," Guthrie said.

The story of Abner Baker brought the ghost hunter and explorer to the Old Presbyterian Cemetery near the State Street Garage.

It's just one of many stories he's heard as part of the Adventures United team, which explores the historic, the quirky and sometimes the creepy.

RELATED: UT graduating senior goes on historical, haunted adventures

"It looks like a normal cemetery," Guthrie said. "It actually ends up being a place of bloodshed, of sickness of death."

Guthrie wanted to see if he could find the ghost.

Because Baker's story can give you chills.

Knoxville History Project Historian Jack Neely tells it.

"All we know is that he came to town armed one day," Neely said.

For some reason, the confederate argued with a Unionist named Will Hall.

Hall beat Baker with his cane, but Baker shot and killed him.

Baker went to jail immediately.

"That night a mob of about a thousand people that were friends of Will Hall, former unionists, pulled Abner Baker out of jail," Neely said.

MORE: Haunted history embraced by new Baker Peters restaurant

Neely says Knoxvillians at the time saw Baker's ghost, still hanging, even after his body came down.

"If there's anyone here with us tonight, could you do something? Rustle something the trees? Move, whisper?," Guthrie said, as he walked between headstones.

Guthrie used a tape recorder to see if Baker made himself available.

"Radios, tape recorders, for whatever reason, those things pick those things up," Guthrie said.

And while Baker didn't show himself on this night, it doesn't mean Guthrie didn't feel something weird.

"It's calm," Guthrie said. "But in a way, it feels too calm."

Guthrie says he's got more plans to explore with Adventures United, including visiting another haunted area, Brushy Mountain.

© 2018 WBIR