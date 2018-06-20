A Knoxville girl who was visiting Saint Simmons Island in Georgia was bitten by a shark.
Adyson McNeely says that she was out in the ocean when the shark bit her on her leg.
"It just felt like a real fast pinch," said McNeely
Her best friend believed that McNeely had stepped on a crab before she was bitten. But, doctors now say that it wasn't a crab, but a sand shark.
McNeely's mom says that she's thankful that the bite wasn't any worse.
She says after this experience, McNeely has an interesting story to tell.
