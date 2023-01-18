Knoxville groups work together to create bilingual play area, connecting with kids of many backgrounds

The play area is meant to reach kids from many cultures and backgrounds through English and Spanish interactive activities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several community groups in Knoxville partnered together to create a special playground for young children. The playground is meant to engage with kids from many kinds of cultural backgrounds.

Centro Hispano, Muse Knoxville and the Friends of Literacy collaborated together on a bilingual play area. Organizers of the play area also said it is aimed to improve mental health among small children, reaching them through their own languages.

"Thank you to Centro Hispano for this activity, for giving us this time here with people from our country and our culture. It is very important to us, thank you," said Adriania Esquivel, a parent of a child who participates in the play area.