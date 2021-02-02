Knoxville grillers to be featured on new Food Network show

Food Network's new show Grill of Victory will feature amateur cooks from Knoxville and Atlanta.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Home cooks from Knoxville and Atlanta will appear on a new Food Network show called Grill of Victory, the network announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Each episode will feature three amateur cooks who "have a passion for barbeque," the Food Network said.

In six, hour-long episodes, the cooks will compete over three rounds, required to cook everything on a grill. Sabin Lomac, a food truck franchise owner, will host and judge Grill of Victory.

.@SabinLomac challenges three meat masters to battle in three rounds of grilling challenges for a chance to win the ultimate backyard kitchen on the all-new series #GrillofVictory! Don't miss it Monday, June 21 at 10|9c!



Get more info: https://t.co/t2P3xYaPVc pic.twitter.com/uSDuJdSyEM — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) May 12, 2021

"Their passion for grilling, combined with their knowledge and skills is truly impressive and will inspire audiences to get creative with their own backyard barbecues," said Courtney White, Food Network President.

The amateur chef with the "most inspired dishes" will win a custom backyard kitchen and entertaining space, according to the release.