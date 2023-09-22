Knoxville receives $1.8M in federal grants for homeless youth support

Knoxville-Knox County Continuum of Care received $1.8 Million in funding to end youth homelessness.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Continuum of Care received $1.8 Million in funding from the federal Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program to prevent and end youth homelessness in Knoxville.

“Young people who have experienced homelessness were instrumental in our community receiving these funds. We would not have received this grant without their leadership and collaboration,” says Shawn Griffith, who managed the grant application on behalf of the CoC.

The fund will help Knoxville build rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, host homes and innovative experimental models to end youth homelessness, according to a release.

The grant will also support youth-centered services, housing supports, youth-focused performance measurement and youth-specific coordinated entry systems.

The YAB, an active sub-committee of the Coalition, ensures that youth voices and concerns are integrated into activities that address a wide range of homeless service and prevention activities.

“Their willingness to be active leaders, tell their stories, and get out into the community made the difference in this winning grant application. I’m excited to work alongside YAB members to put these funds to work in the ways they’ve helped identify,” he says.

Knoxville’s CoC is one of 16 communities throughout the United States that received the YHDP designation. The total allotment of funding between all selected communities is a total of $60 million.

The two-year grant is renewable annually under the CoC program.