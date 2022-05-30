Knoxville community honors veterans who passed away in the service

The Knoxville National Cemetery had a memorial service for fallen soldiers on Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At the Knoxville National Cemetery, the Veterans Administration and Knoxville's Wreaths Across America organization came together to honor people who passed away while serving in the military.

Wreaths Across America organized volunteers to place flags on each headstone to make sure no veteran is forgotten. Lieutenant Colonel Ashley Nickloes, Active Duty Air Force, was the keynote speaker for the event.

"I think of not only those individuals, I think of those shattered families of all those individuals," Nickloes said. "When I leave my children to go on deployment or a trip, I don't lie to them. I say, 'Until the Lord calls me home, I will always come back for you.'"

In South Knoxville, Ernie Gammon and Chuck Sayne play Taps, a ceremonial song, every year for their neighbors.

"We've lost a lot of members," said Gammon. "A lot of folks are still paying the price."

As graduates of South High School, they said some of their fellow students died in Vietnam.

"This is a solemn occasion," said Sayne. "It should be kept that way."

Sayne and Gammon said they played for their neighbors, some of whom served, and their grandkids. Gammon said he bribed his grandchildren with lollipops if they stood with their hands over their hearts while he played Taps.

Gammon said watching people honor their veterans this Memorial Day makes him hopeful for the future.

"Regardless of our political beliefs, we are all Americans," said Gammon. "It's America that's gonna make this country what it is, and what it will be."