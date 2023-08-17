Knoxville city leaders invest around $6 million in 3 major sidewalk projects

The city has invested millions in three new major sidewalk projects in three different parts of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville city leaders have invested close to $6 Million in new sidewalks.

Three new major pedestrian corridors in three different parts of Knoxville with the construction of a fourth to follow.

The sidewalks will be located in North, West, and South Knoxville with the fourth in East Knoxville.

Atlantic Avenue will be the largest of those three sidewalk projects and will be 3,000 feet long and will run along Atlantic Avenue in North Knoxville. The sidewalk is estimated to be finished by the end of the week.

The second sidewalk project will be 1,300 feet of curb and sidewalk along the east side of Texas Avenue between Western Avenue and Gerald Street.

The Lancaster Drive Sidewalk will be between Tilson Street and Sevierville Pike and will connect the existing sidewalks on the pike with the Urban Wilderness and Baker Creek Preserve.

It will connect residents, South-Doyle Middle students, businesses and the new Baker Creek amenities.

“Walkable neighborhoods are important,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “Walking routes to schools need to be safe, and families want the option of enjoying a leisurely stroll to their favorite local stores and restaurants.

In addition to the three sidewalk projects, an East Knoxville streetscape project will begin this winter on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in historic Burlington.

Improvements include replacing crumbling broken sidewalks with wide, smooth, accessible sidewalks; planting street trees; replacing traffic signals and light poles; adding on-street parking; and relocating overhead utility lines.