Eleven people were killed and six more were injured in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue today, Oct. 27.

Though the Tree of Life Synagogue is nearly 500 miles away from East Tennessee, the Knoxville Jewish Alliance took to Facebook to support the community.

Arnold Cohen, with the Knoxville Jewish Alliance, joined 10News on the phone to give a reaction to this incident.

He says an attack on the Sabbath was not a coincidence and that it should be a time for people to focus on prayer, not a shooting.

He also says the Jewish community around the world has been under attack.

Cohen says the community will try to lend support in any way possible.

