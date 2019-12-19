Authorities say a Tennessee woman died in a kayaking incident on the Laurel River in North Carolina.

Madison County Emergency Management coordinator Louis Roberts says 31-year-old April Morton died Sunday after getting stuck underneath a tree in the water.

Morton is from Knoxville and was identified as an experienced kayaker by American Whitewater, a national river conservation nonprofit. Roberts says when EMS arrived at the river, Morton was receiving CPR from medical personnel who were kayaking in the vicinity.

Roberts says Morton was going through a rapid and didn't see the tree because of elevated water levels. The investigation is ongoing.

According to members of the Chota Canoe Club, Morton was on a private trip with some other club members.

"April was a vibrant young woman that was active in both Chota and East TN Whitewater clubs. She was truly a giver of herself to her friends, the club, and the Knoxville outdoor community as a whole. Her infectious laughter would bring a smile to the faces of those around her," club president David McConnell said.

The group said arrangements are being made to celebrate her life this week and will be announced soon.