KCSO investigating after 38 animals removed from Knoxville home

Animal control officers also found five dead animals in the home, according to the Young-Williams Animal Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 38 animals were removed from a home on Wednesday, March 8, according to KCSO and the Young-Williams Animal Center.

Young-Williams said it received 17 dogs, 12 cats, two guinea pigs, three rats, one bearded dragon, one gecko, one turtle and one parakeet. Five animals were found dead in the home.

Staff at the animal center worked for several hours to meet immediate medical needs, settle the animals comfortably and begin a thorough assessment of their condition, according to Young-Williams.

"We are grateful to the community of animal lovers in Knoxville for identifying this situation and to the Animal Control officers for their compassionate work throughout the evening to rescue these animals," Young-Williams said.

The animals will remain in the center's care and will continue to be evaluated and treated by the veterinarian team, according to Young-Williams.