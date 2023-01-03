Metro Drug Coalition, Knox County Sheriff's Office to host aging adult resource fair

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Karns Senior Center on Friday, Jan. 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Drug Coalition and the Knox County Sheriff's Office will host an aging adult resource fair on Friday, Jan. 20, according to MDC.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Karns Senior Center. The event will include community resources from vendors around the Knoxville area, free shredding and an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted medications—including syringes and sharps.

People aged 55 and over are the fastest-growing demographic in Knox County, according to the Advance Knox State of the County report. This resource fair will help connect people with services available to help combat problems often faced by aging adults, MDC said.

The 2021 Drug Related Death Report revealed people over the age of 55 saw the sharpest increase in drug-related deaths in Knox County, including a 150% increase in those over the age of 75. The take-back portion of the event will prevent accidental ingestion of both household and prescription medication, as well as lower the chances of substance misuse, according to MDC.