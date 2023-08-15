Knoxville leaders cut ribbon on new emergency management command truck

The Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency said the new mobile command truck will be able to help crews stay connected and coordinated.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville and Knox County leaders cut the ribbon on a new Unified Command Truck on Tuesday, meant to help first responders stay connected and coordinated during emergencies.

The Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency owns the truck, according to a post on social media from the City of Knoxville. It is equipped with technology to help the agency make sure responders stay updated during emergencies. The truck also has space for responders to collaborate and monitor situations together.

Leaders also said that the truck could also be used during large public events, helping make sure people stay safe while having fun.