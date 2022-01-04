Knoxville invites public to provide input on police chief search at drop-in sessions starting Friday

The city is holding five public input sessions at various Knoxville venues on Jan. 7, 10, and 11.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville is asking for public input to help in the search for the city's next police chief, and will be holding five sessions starting Friday.

Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas is retiring in May 2022 after working nearly 30 years in the department. The city is now looking for community input so it can conduct a nationwide search for her successor.

The city is holding five drop-in style public open houses on January 7, 10 and 11. It is asking people who attend to follow COVID-19 protocols, saying face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Here is a list of the sessions and locations:

Friday, Jan. 7

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Larry Cox Senior Center, 3109 Ocoee Trail

3-5 p.m.

City County Building, Small Assembly Room

Monday, Jan. 10

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Family Justice Center, 400 Harriet Tubman St.

5-7 p.m.

City of Knoxville Public Works Service Center, 3131 Morris Ave.



Tuesday, Jan. 11

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike