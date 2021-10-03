Knoxville lawmaker files new "bathroom bill" targeting transgender students

The bill effectively leaves schools open to legal action if they allow transgender students to use changing facilities conforming to their gender identity.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A state lawmaker from Knoxville introduced a bill that would effectively leave schools open to lawsuits if they allow transgender students to use bathrooms, locker rooms, or other changing facilities that conform to their gender identity.

Rep. Jason Zachary (R - Knoxville) introduced House Bill 1233 in February, also called the "Tennessee Accommodations for All Children Act." The bill is one of many introduced this session that target transgender students, and is currently being considered by the Senate Education Committee and House Education Administration.

The bill allows students to sue a public school in chancery court if it does not provide "reasonable accommodation" to those unwilling to share multi-occupancy changing spaces, bathrooms or sleeping quarters with someone whose birth-assigned sex is different -- so long as that student submits a written request for accommodation.

If the school is unable to provide single-occupancy facilities as an accommodation, the student could sue the school for "all psychological, emotional, and physical harm suffered."

Similar bills have drawn fierce criticism from LGBTQ and civil rights organizations for being discriminatory and promoting hate against transgender teens. Nearly 140 Tennessee businesses have signed a letter opposing anti-LGBTQ bills, according to WZTV in Nashville.

"We ask that lawmakers not pursue legislation that would target or exclude LGBT people of all ages. We need our workers and their families – including any transgender members of their families – to feel welcome. We urge policymakers to remain committed to the values of innovation and growth that we all share," the letter read.