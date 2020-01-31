A state lawmaker from Knoxville has introduced legislation that would give Tennessee moms behind bars the ability to breastfeed their babies.

Tennessee Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) introduced House Bill 2100 on Thursday.

The bill would require correctional facilities in the state of Tennessee to provide postpartum prisoners access to breast pumps to express milk, sanitary storage for the milk, and allow them visits with their families to enable breastfeeding and hand over stored breast milk.

The rule would apply for mothers within a period of six months from the date they gave birth. It also mandates the Department of Health will provide breast pumps to prisoners and detainees free of charge.

If passed, the legislation would take effect on July 1, 2020.

