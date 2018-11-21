Knoxville city leaders approved $500,000 in spending to create a new sculpture in the heart of downtown Knoxville.

The sculpture, called 'Pier 865,' will be built at the northeast corner of Gay Street and Summit Hill Drive at the Cradle of Country Music Park. Once completed, it will become the city's largest piece of public art.

According to the city's Public Arts Committee, an art firm from New York named THEVERYMANY will work on the design. The city said it hopes to see the work complete by end of Jan. 2020.

More than 129 artists, seven of whom were local, responded to the call to take on the project. However, the committee said it was unable to find a local artist that could demonstrate they had the experience necessary to take on a project of this size.

