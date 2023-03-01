Knoxville leaders cut ribbon on new boardwalk under Northshore Drive bridges

The boardwalk is part of a $2 million project that calls for more greenways and trails in the Farragut area, near Cove Park.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders cut the ribbon and opened a new boardwalk under the bridges on Northshore Drive, as part of a large project meant to create more trails and greenways in the Farragut area.

The project costs $2 million and is meant to build more pathways for people near The Cove at Concord Park, helping improve pedestrian safety on Northshore Drive located nearby. It is also meant to connect residents in the area to the park systems in a safe way.

"It's more than just walking. It's biking, it's scooters, it's ADA access for people in wheelchairs," said Larsen Jay, a Knox County Commissioner who spearheaded the project.

Leaders of the project said the new boardwalk helps open up three different land tracks that crews have been building trails on.