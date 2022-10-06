Knoxville's fourth community meeting on Washington Pike corridor brings out many residents

The discussion centered around using trees, shrubs and groundcovers along with a wide multi-use trail and sidewalks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A busy Knoxville road will soon see several improvements, after the community irons out its final plans for how to renovate it.

Leaders shared plans for improvements on Washington Pike during a meeting on Wednesday, including paths for bicyclists and pedestrians. The improvements are being planned on a stretch of road between I-640 and Murphy Road.

Much of the discussion on Wednesday centered on aesthetic elements like trees, shrubs and groundcovers.

'“We’re balancing safety and ease of maintenance care, adding habitat and ecological value,” said Sara Pinnell, principal of Hedstrom Landscape Architecture, which designed the landscaping.

They also said they would reconstruct the most accident-prone intersection — Washington Pike and Lifespring Lane — to improve safety. Officials said there's an accident at the intersection every 4 days on average.

Work is expected to begin on Washington Pike in early 2024, and leaders said they hope to have the project complete by the end of 2026 or mid-2027. The improvements are expected to cost $17 million.