Knoxville leaders respond after vice mayor says she has lost confidence in city's police chief

Vice mayor Gwen McKenzie said she believes department leadership is fostering a culture of racism, but said she still has faith in the officers of KPD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville vice mayor Gwen McKenzie spoke out Thursday against Knoxville Chief of Police Eve Thomas, saying she has lost confidence in Thomas' ability to lead and said she believes department leadership has fostered a culture of racism within the Knoxville Police Department.

McKenzie represents the Sixth District in East Knoxville, and other leaders spoke up about her statements.

Former mayor Daniel Brown said that he could not recall major incidents with the police department, but also said he wanted to see more diversity in police to strengthen the department's relationship with the community.

"It's gonna take a lot of people working together, and I'd like to see more African Americans join the police force," he said.

Another city council member, Andrew Roberto, also said that he sympathized with some of what McKenzie said. He represents the city's Second District.

"While I'm deeply supportive of our officers, I'm disappointed in the lack of leadership to address the culture problem within the department," he said in a statement. "What confidence I have left in Chief Thomas is dependent on how promptly she addresses these issues."

Janet Testerman, a city council member, said that she still had confidence in Thomas' ability to lead, as well as the 400 officers that make up the department. In her statement, she also emphasized that racism was still unacceptable and said it must be eradicated.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon also said that she still had confidence in Chief Thomas and in the police department.