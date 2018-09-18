Two Knoxville high schoolers are the recipients of a prestigious award that they never expected to get just for doing their jobs.

In April, a man had a heart attack while working out at the Northside YMCA in Halls. Red Cross trained lifeguards Joseph Sheppard and Hunter Woods wasted no time rushing to his aid.

"I think it's one of those things that anyone would do if they were in that situation," said Woods.

The high schoolers performed CPR on the man until EMS arrived. "We were doing CPR for 7 minutes," said Sheppard.

It doesn't sound like a long time, but the boys' actions are the reason that man is alive and well today.

He came to talk to them a few weeks later. "He was just thanking us for what we did," said Sheppard.

Now, staff at YMCA of East Tennessee and the national headquarters of the American Red Cross are doing the same. Sheppard and Woods are recipients of the American Red Cross' Lifesaving Award.

"We don't give these out very often," said Red Cross instructor trainer Mary Franklin.

She said it's been years since anyone in the Knoxville area has received this award, which is presented to Red Cross trained people who help save a life.

"This is what we want all of our lifeguards that we train to be able to do," said Franklin.

Woods and Sheppard don't see themselves as heroes. "I mean of course you'll be scared you know, but you have to do it. It's not right if you don't," said Woods.

He was shaken up by the experience.

"He talked about it for a while," said his dad, Nic Woods. "I told him how proud I was of him and, you know, a lot of people wouldn't do that, even adults in that situation."

But the two lifeguards are ready if something like that ever happens again. They're humble, but their supervisors at the YMCA are grateful for their work.

"Training is great, but if you don't have the heart to help people and jump in to a situation that, training cannot really do much for folks," said Jim Dickson, President and CEO of YMCA of East Tennessee.

Sheppard and Woods are still lifeguarding at the YMCA. Their new awards are hanging on their bedroom walls as a reminder of a job well done.

