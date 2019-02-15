KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (2/19/19): The driver of a car involved in a crash on Friday that killed a toddler has been charged with driving under the influence- second offense, as well as driving while his license was revoked due to a prior DUI conviction, according to Knox County court records.

Joevon D. Foust, 26 of Knoxville, was driving a Pontiac Grand Am with a woman and a 2-year-old girl inside when it was seen driving erratically west on the interstate at around 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to KPD spokesman Darrell DeBusk. Police said Foust lost control, going from the left lane, crossing to the right, running off the road and hitting some trees near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit.

The child was in a restraint in the back but it wasn't properly fastened, according to DeBusk.

All three people were thrown from the car.

Court records state when Knoxville police responded to the incident, Foust told the officers he had been drinking and had an "extreme odor of alcohol."

Foust previously pleaded guilty to a DUI in 2016. He was also charged for driving without insurance, court records say.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Update (2/18/19): A toddler suffering critical injuries from a suspected DUI-related crash last week has died, according to Knoxville Police.

A Pontiac Grand Am carrying three people was seen driving erratically west on the interstate Friday at around 12:30 a.m., according to KPD spokesman Darrell DeBusk. The driver lost control, going from the left lane, crossing to the right, running off the road and hitting some trees near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit.

In addition to the male driver, a woman and a 2-year-old girl were inside. The child was in a restraint in the back but it wasn't properly fastened, according to DeBusk.

All three people were thrown from the car. Injuries to the child, identified as Zyliya Irvin, were life-threatening. She has since died as a result of those injuries.

Injuries were not life-threatening for driver Joevon D. Foust, 26, of Knoxville. Passenger Jasmine Irvin, 26, of Knoxville suffered minor injuries, according to DeBusk.

Charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation.

A man who died in a different suspected DUI-related crash on the same night was also identified as Robert Douglas, 40, Knoxville.

He was found dead about 12:30 a.m. Friday on Morrell Road near Devonshire Road. He'd been thrown from a Ford Ranger, according to DeBusk.

KPD said its made 81 DUI arrests so far this year, which does not include these two suspected DUI crashes since no charges have been filed yet.

Original story (2/15/19):

A man died and a toddler suffered critical injuries overnight in separate Knoxville crashes, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The unnamed male driver was found dead about 12:30 a.m. Friday on Morrell Road near Devonshire Road. He'd been thrown from a Ford Ranger, according to KPD spokesman Darrell DeBusk.

It appears the pickup was heading south on Morrell Road when it left the road and hit a tree. It then went up an embankment and flipped, coming to a stop in the road.

The driver hadn't been wearing a seat belt.

"Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash," according to DeBusk's statement.

The driver's name will be released pending notification of relatives.

The second crash was reported soon after on Interstate 40 in East Knoxville.

A Pontiac Grand Am carrying three people was seen driving erratically west on the interstate, according to DeBusk. The driver lost control, going from the left lane, crossing to the right, running off the road and hitting some trees near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit.

In addition to the male driver, a woman and a 2-year-old girl were inside. The child was in a restraint in the back but it wasn't properly fastened, according to DeBusk.

All three people were thrown from the car, and all three suffered injuries. Injuries to the child, identified as Zyliya Irvin, are life-threatening. She was being treated at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Injuries were not life-threatening for driver Joevon D. Foust, 26, of Knoxville. Passenger Jasmine Irvin, 26, of Knoxville suffered minor injuries, according to DeBusk.