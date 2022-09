It happened Friday night at the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man found unresponsive inside the men's bathroom at a Knoxville Taco Bell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Knoxville Police.

It happened Friday at the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive at around 9:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the man was seen walking into the bathroom alone several hours before being found.

KPD said there is no indication of foul play.