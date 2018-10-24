A Knoxville man has died after suffering a medical emergency while driving.

The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Parkside Drive in the Turkey Creek shopping area.

The driver, identified as Jimmy Stombaugh Sr., 69, was leaving the Walmart parking lot when he suffered an unknown medical condition, according to Knoxville Police. The car rapidly accelerated, crossing the median and four lanes of traffic before jumping the curb and traveling several hundred yards into a wooded area. The vehicle finally stopped on the Turkey Creek Greenway near I-40.

Stombaugh was taken to Tennova Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will determine how he died.

There were no other reported injuries or other vehicles involved in the crash.

