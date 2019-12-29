KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2000, Michael Woodring made a decision that changed his life forever. He drank and then got behind the wheel.

He crashed into a telephone pole. The impact from the incident sent him into a coma for three months.

"The doctor told my parents to pull the plug," Woodring said. "But praise God, I woke up."

He said he had six surgeries on his feet alone. His left arm now has a metal plate, and he drives around in a motorized wheel chair, a stark contrast from before.

"There is no need for this to ever happen," Woodring said. "I did something extremely dumb."

Woodring has now made it his mission to share his cautionary tale with others. He hopes that they will make better choices to keep themselves and everyone around them safe on the roads.

Data from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the agency responded to 5,814 alcohol-related crashes in 2018. That number includes 361 in Knox County.

This weekend, THP will be increasing the number of troopers patrolling.

"Our District Captains across the state have looked at their districts statistics and have developed enforcement plans to address the needs of their areas," THP Lt. Bill Miller told 10News. "We strongly suggest that you plan ahead and designate a safe and sober driver or ride."

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will have seat belt, driver's license and sobriety checkpoints across the region. Some troopers will be specifically looking for reckless and intoxicated drivers.

THP suggested looking into taxi services or apps, so a sober driver can pick you up.

AAA's Holiday Tow-to-Go Program is available as a last resort to members and non-members in the state of Tennessee from Friday, December 20 to Thursday, January 2 at 6 a.m.

A tow truck will take a vehicle and two people home, within a 10 mile area.