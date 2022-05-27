Knoxville man running 100 miles over the weekend to raise awareness of childhood cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville may notice a man running a loop in Fountain City, running the same path over and over during the weekend. His name is John Halter, and he started running at around 4 p.m. on Friday.
He said he plans to run around 100 miles to raise awareness of childhood cancer. It will be his fourth Hope4Hattie UltraMarathon. The path takes him through several parks, crossing Tazewell Pike twice. Anyone who wants to watch his progress can track him online.
At 9 p.m. Friday, he was more than a quarter finished with the run after running for around 4 hours and 30 minutes.
Harper is a father of a child with cancer, and he runs 100 miles each year to represent the challenging, long and unpredictable journey of childhood cancer. Anyone can visit his website which chronicles his family's journey. People can also donate to support Halter's family through the website.