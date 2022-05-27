Knoxville man running 100 miles over the weekend to raise awareness of childhood cancer

John Halter started at around 4 p.m. on Friday, doing a 10-mile loop in Fountain City.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville may notice a man running a loop in Fountain City, running the same path over and over during the weekend. His name is John Halter, and he started running at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

He said he plans to run around 100 miles to raise awareness of childhood cancer. It will be his fourth Hope4Hattie UltraMarathon. The path takes him through several parks, crossing Tazewell Pike twice. Anyone who wants to watch his progress can track him online.

At 9 p.m. Friday, he was more than a quarter finished with the run after running for around 4 hours and 30 minutes.