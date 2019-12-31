UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knoxville man who was flagging traffic in a work zone in Union County Tuesday morning was hit by a car and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Travis Debusk, 29, was hit by a driver in a Ford Edge SUV near Hickory Star Road near Heiskell Road at approximately 8:27 a.m., according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

THP responded and Debust was transported by EMS.

Details are limited. This is a developing story and 10News will update it as more information becomes available.