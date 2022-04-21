Knoxville man who entered the Capitol on January 6th sentenced to 60 days in prison

Prosecutors said Cliff Meteer spent 31 minutes inside the Capitol. For those 31 minutes, Judge Carl Nichols sentenced Meteer to 60 days incarceration.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Judge Carl Nichols in the District of Columbia District Court sentenced Clifford James Meteer to 60 days in prison, 36 months probation and 60 hours of community service for entering the Capitol on January 6.

Prosecutors brought four charges against Meteer for entering the Capitol on January 6. In an agreement with prosecutors, Meteer pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.

In the sentencing memo, prosecutors argued Meteer should serve 75 days in prison followed by three years probation, based largely on his "lack of remorse" and prior criminal history.

Meteer gave multiple media interviews, including one with 10News. Prosecutors cited that interview to say Meteer "obviously does not regret his conduct."

Meteer told 10News in August "I am not ashamed. I am proud of it."

Prosecutors said Meteer justified the violence on January 6 in that interview, as well.

"Perhaps there was a reason to be scared," Meteer said in August. "Perhaps the guilt of stealing the election."

Prosecutors made clear they had no evidence Meteer personally engaged in violence or destruction in the Capitol, but they added the attack on the Capitol "was a criminal offense unparalleled in American history."

Judge Nichols agreed Meteer didn't commit any violent acts and his conduct was "obviously not as severe" as others who stormed the Capitol on January 6th.

However, Judge Nichols said there was "no question" Meteer knew he shouldn't have entered the Capitol, and said Meteer did not express regret in his television interviews.

The federal judge said others should be deterred in similarly rioting, and that's why he imposed the sentence.