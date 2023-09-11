Knoxville man who lost eye following cataract surgery gets $6 million jury award

Gerald and Deborah McCoy sued the eye doctor in 2018 in Knox County Circuit Court. A jury also awarded Deborah McCoy $1 million for loss of services.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville couple has won a $7 million verdict against an eye doctor after the husband lost an eye following cataract surgery.

It's one of the largest jury-awarded verdicts in recent Knox County history.

Knox County Circuit Court jurors found Gerald McCoy should get $6 million and his wife Deborah McCoy should get $1 million as a result of the failed March 2017 procedure.

They found Dr. Lauren Harris of University Eye Surgeons in Knoxville at fault in the lawsuit. Jurors returned the verdict Sept. 1, records show.

The McCoys' lawyer, Robbie Pryor of the Pryor, Priest, Harber, Floyd & Coffey firm, said his clients were pleased after years of litigation to be vindicated.

Gerald McCoy went in for cataract surgery on his left eye. Harris performed the operation at Tennessee Valley Eye Center.

Within a day, McCoy felt "considerable pain" and blurred vision in his left eye. He also had chills, felt feverish and vomited the next day while back meeting with Dr. Harris, the couple alleged.

McCoy developed a severe eye infection. He lost vision in the eye.

Ultimately, McCoy had the left eye surgically removed and got a prosthetic replacement.

The McCoys filed suit, naming Harris among the defendants and alleging Dr. Harris was negligent in her medical care. Jurors agreed.

Fourth Circuit Court Judge Carter Moore presided over the case because of a potential conflict in Knox County Circuit Court.