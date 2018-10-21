Knoxville — We have a winner!

Well, at least one person has won a good chunk of money. Powerball officials say Christopher Headrick, of Knoxville, is the lucky winner of $2 million.

He matched five of the white numbers drawn to get the prize.

The base prize for matching the five white numbers drawn is $1 million. But because he added the Power Play for an extra $1, the prize is $2 million.

The Powerball has now grown to $620 million, with the next drawing set for Wednesday night.

He winner claimed his winnings late Monday, according to the state lottery corporation spokesperson Kym Gerlock.

The ticket was bought at the Smartserv at 800 N. Campbell Station Road. Smartserv got $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery corporation deducted 24 percent of the $2 million for federal withholdings.

