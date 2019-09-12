KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No mayor can lead a city by themselves. They need cabinets to help and Indya Kincannon, Knoxville's mayor-elect, is no different. So, she will announce who will fill her cabinet on the morning of Dec. 9, by 9 a.m.

She will announce her cabinet appointments, including the people who will fill deputy positions. Kincannon previously announced that she plans to keep Knoxville Police Chief, Eve Thomas, and Chief of Fire Stan Sharp in their current positions. She also plans for Director of Law, Charles Swanson, to stay.

Indya Kincannon, Knoxville's Mayor-Elect, will take office on Dec. 21. She will be inaugurated at the Bijou Theatre before formally taking up office.

