Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon makes July 26 ADA Awareness Day

The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law 30 years ago.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunday, July 26 is now Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Awareness Day.

City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon signed a proclamation making it official.

.@MayorKincannon has proclaimed today Americans with Disabilities Act Awareness Day. #ThanksToTheADA pic.twitter.com/SIuhkZDffI — City of Knoxville (@CityKnoxvilleTN) July 26, 2020

An example being Sharps Ridge Trail, which was expanded a few weeks ago so people in wheelchairs can use it.

It prohibits employers from discriminating against people with disabilities and requires states and local governments to make things like transportation accessible to everyone.

The executive director of the TN Disability Coalition said the ADA represents hope and opportunity.