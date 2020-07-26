Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon makes July 26 ADA Awareness Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunday, July 26 is now Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Awareness Day.
City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon signed a proclamation making it official.
An example being Sharps Ridge Trail, which was expanded a few weeks ago so people in wheelchairs can use it.
The ADA was signed into law 30 years ago.
It prohibits employers from discriminating against people with disabilities and requires states and local governments to make things like transportation accessible to everyone.
The executive director of the TN Disability Coalition said the ADA represents hope and opportunity.
"The ADA really marks a slow and steady progress in communities like Knoxville and across the state to make opportunity for people with disabilities to have the American dream: to be able to work, to shop, to visit with friends, to do all the things all of us do because those barriers have been removed," Carol Westlake said.