KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After 8 years of serving the city, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero has chaired her final City Council meeting.

This is the mayor's last week before incoming Mayor Indya Kincannon takes office on December 21.

On Tuesday night, she and other departing city leaders were honored by those in attendance and given a standing ovation. Stephanie Wallace, wife of term-limited councilmember George Wallace, spoke highly of the mayor and her accomplishments in front of the council.

"Thank you mayor, and the entire council, for serving us so well. You leave us in a better place than 8 years ago," Wallace said.

Rogero said she's chaired roughly 200 city council meetings and that she's grateful to all the councils she's worked with over the years.

"Every council member brings their own unique background, their work experience and their heart to the job, and that's what makes the council so good because there's so many... there's such a diverse background and it all comes together," she said.

The city presented Mayor Rogero with a specially commissioned piece of art by artist Mike Berry of downtown Knoxville and the Tennessee River:

Mike Berry