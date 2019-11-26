KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A 911 dispatcher and emergency responder were honored today by Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero. The pair were recognized for the way they handled the call, keeping a woman calm in a moment of fear.

Knox County gets more than 600,000 emergency and non emergency calls every year, so when they took a frantic woman's call on January 3 they had no idea it would lead to receiving recognition and appreciation that rarely ever comes their way.

"It's one of the worst times in their life and you're there to try to help them out," said Tony Scarbrough with AMR.

In January, Vivian Gwinn experienced one of the most terrifying moments of her life feeling trapped in her car after getting hit off Alcoa Highway and sliding down an embankment.

"I was going off the road I saw my whole life flash in front of me."

Scared and nervous, she called 911. On the line was Joshua Biggs.

"He was so soothing and comforting," said Gwinn.

Biggs took her call with ease eventually transferring her to Scarbrough.

"I said to them don't leave me and they said were gonna stay with you we're not gonna leave you," said Gwinn.

Their compassion and care didn't go unnoticed.

"To have someone go so far out of their way to do all this and relive that event to show their appreciation for us is really special," said Biggs.

Even though it was another day at the office for Biggs and Scarbrough, Gwinn is forever thankful for the work they do and how they helped her on that terrifying day.

Mayor Rogero awarded both the Biggs and Scarbrough certificates of recognition.