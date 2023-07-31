Knoxville mayoral candidates to face off Tuesday at forum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's candidates for mayor will talk about their positions and answer audience questions Tuesday night in a public forum.
The public is welcome to attend the event 6:30 p.m. at the city's public works center, 3131 Morris Ave.
The League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County is holding the event, which is set to conclude 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Candidates will give an opening statement and then respond to questions submitted by audience members.
Incumbent Mayor Indya Kincannon is seeking a second four-year term.
Also running are R.C. Lawhorn, Constance Every and Jeff Talman. City races are non-partisan.
Early voting starts Aug. 9. and continues through Aug. 24. The primary is Tuesday, Aug. 29. The general is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
In addition to the mayor's race, three at-large City Council candidates are competing for a seat. Councilman Charlie Thomas is unopposed for a second term representing the Fifth District.
The top two finishers among the at-large council candidates will face each other in the general election.
The League of Women Voters will hold a forum for the at-large council candidates Aug. 7 at West High School. That event starts at 6:30 p.m.
Also, candidates are running to be the city's municipal judge. John Rosson, the longtime incumbent, faces a challenge by Tyler Caviness, Andrew Beamer and Mary Ward
Last week the League held a forum for municipal judge candidates.
If one candidate wins 50 percent of the vote plus 1 in either the mayor's race or the judicial race, they can claim the seat outright. Otherwise, the top two finishers from each of those races will advance from Aug. 29 to the general race.