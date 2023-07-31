Knoxville mayoral candidates to face off Tuesday at forum

Mayor Indya Kincannon faces a challenge from R.C. Lawhorn, Constance Every and Jeff Talman to keep her seat.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's candidates for mayor will talk about their positions and answer audience questions Tuesday night in a public forum.

The public is welcome to attend the event 6:30 p.m. at the city's public works center, 3131 Morris Ave.

The League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County is holding the event, which is set to conclude 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Candidates will give an opening statement and then respond to questions submitted by audience members.

Incumbent Mayor Indya Kincannon is seeking a second four-year term.

Also running are R.C. Lawhorn, Constance Every and Jeff Talman. City races are non-partisan.

Early voting starts Aug. 9. and continues through Aug. 24. The primary is Tuesday, Aug. 29. The general is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

In addition to the mayor's race, three at-large City Council candidates are competing for a seat. Councilman Charlie Thomas is unopposed for a second term representing the Fifth District.

The top two finishers among the at-large council candidates will face each other in the general election.

The League of Women Voters will hold a forum for the at-large council candidates Aug. 7 at West High School. That event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Also, candidates are running to be the city's municipal judge. John Rosson, the longtime incumbent, faces a challenge by Tyler Caviness, Andrew Beamer and Mary Ward

Last week the League held a forum for municipal judge candidates.