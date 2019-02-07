Many of Knoxville's mayoral candidates met with the community on Monday to talk about a few key issues.

Five of the six candidates for mayor participated: Fletcher Burkhardt, Marshall Stair, Calvin Skinner, Indya Kincannon, and Michael Andrews. Eddie Mannis was absent, but his campaign manager Chris Barber was there to represent him during the discussion.

The Parkridge Community Organization held the event at the YMCA in East Knoxville. Candidates were asked five questions ranging from Recode Knoxville, low income housing, and how they would give voice to the East Knoxville community if they were elected.

You can watch some of their responses below about how they feel the city should address affordable housing:

The mayoral primary elections are on Aug. 27 and the general election takes place Nov. 5.