As the 2018 midterm elections in Tennessee wind down, the 2019 municipal election season is fast approaching.

Candidate Marshall Stair kicked his campaign off on Nov. 29 at Holly's Gourmet Market in West Knoxville.

He's served as a lawyer by trade, saying he wants to ensure everyone in Knoxville has a high quality of life.

Indya Kincannon held an event at The Press Room on North Broadway on Nov. 13 to formally kick off her campaign -- which was the first of many events to come as candidates get read to campaign around the city.

She worked with the city as special program manager up until April 2018, serving as school liaison and overseeing special projects. Prior to that, she served on the Knox County Board of Education.

Eddie Mannis, Mike Chase, Fletcher Burkhardt, and John Bevil have also submitted their bids to run for mayor in 2019.

© 2018 WBIR