As the 2018 midterm elections in Tennessee wind down, the 2019 municipal election season is fast approaching.

Indya Kincannon held an event at The Press Room on North Broadway Tuesday to formally kick off her campaign -- the first of many events to come as candidates get read to campaign around the city.

Kincannon is one of six who've formally put in a bid to succeed term-limited Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero.

Eddie Mannis, Mike Chase, Fletcher Burkhardt, John Bevil, and Marshall Stair have also submitted their bids to run for mayor in 2019.

Kincannon worked with the city as special program manager up until April 2018, serving as school liaison and overseeing special projects. Prior to that, she served on the Knox County Board of Education.

