Next time you swing by McDonald's, you may notice some new screens inside.

The Knoxville locations have all received some upgrades including digital menus and self order kiosks. The franchisees say it's all to make you feel comfortable inside.

"It's really all an effort to prove the hospitality of our restaurants so when guest come in it's more relaxing or fun," said Joe Burger, Knoxville McDonald's Franchisee.

Want more reason to go check it out? The location on Cumberland Avenue is offering a free small fry to guests on Friday only, national French fry day.

