KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to recent increased demand, the local MEDIC Regional Blood Center said its O negative blood supply is "critically low."

According to the Red Cross, only 7% of the population has O negative blood. Even though the type is so low, the demand is high; O negative blood is often used in emergency transfusions. This is because people with O negative blood are "universal" red cell donors -- their red blood cells can be transfused to anyone.

In a Monday statement, MEDIC Regional Blood Center said O negative blood is important in trauma situations for patients in critical condition. The blood center provides blood for 25 hospitals in 22 nearby counties.

Blood donated to MEDIC stays in East Tennessee and surrounding counties.

MEDIC said anyone who donates on the weekend of Oct. 25 will get a free T-shirt and a Texas Roadhouse coupon. You can donate at the following Knoxville-area locations:

MEDIC Downtown Knoxville 1601 Ailor Avenue Monday through Friday: 8 a.m to 6:30 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut 11000 Kingston Pike Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville 79 South Main Street, Crossville, TN 38555 Tuesday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CST)

MEDIC Crossville 213 E. Washington Ave. Suite 104, Athens, TN 37303 Tuesday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mobile drives: Full list can be found at www.medicblood.org

