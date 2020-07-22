KPD looking for woman who has been missing for more than a year

Heather Stinnett was known to frequent the Knox Area Rescue Ministries as well as the Broadway and Central area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville Police are hoping the public can help them track down what happened to a woman who hasn't been seen or heard from in more than a year.

KPD said Heather Stinnett, 40, was reported missing by her mother on May 3, 2019. She hadn't seen her daughter since the previous October. Investigators were unable to track down anyone who had seen her since April 5, 2019.

Her last known address was in the Austin Homes area of Knoxville. Stinnett was known to frequent the Knox Area Rescue Ministries as well as the Broadway and Central area.

KPD is part of a joint investigation into Stinnett's disappearance with the Lenoir City Police Dept. and the TBI.

Stinnett is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, measuring approximately 5’5” and weighing around 130 pounds.