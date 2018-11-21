For the 8th year in a row, Lisa Nichols is spending the holiday season stuffing Christmas stockings for deployed military members.

"We're going to fill these stockings and send them overseas," Lisa Nichols said.

Nichols started the nonprofit, "Stockings From US," and it's now a tradition that all started when her own son was deployed.

"When I did this during my son's deployment, the chaos of trying to fill the stockings and knowing I was doing something for his battery helped take my mind off the deployment," Lisa Nichols said.

Lisa's nonprofit is fueled by donations by individuals and businesses.

"All of the stuff in here has been purchased by donations," Lisa Nichols said.

Everyone stuffing the stockings is a volunteer, including her 91-year-old mother who is a vital part of the operation.

"I like helping those young guys out there," Lisa's mother said.

The first year Lisa sent stockings in 2010, they totaled 120. Last year, they sent 810. They plan to send more than 1,000 this year. Since they started, more than 5,700 military members have received a stocking to help bring some cheer for the holidays.

With her son now out of the military, the thought of spending the holidays deployed is what drives her.

"The reason I continue to do this is the reaction from the recipients," Nichols said.

Lisa said it's the least she could do for those serving our country.

"We do it to thank them men and women who have sacrificed for us," Lisa Nichols said.

She said she's done her job if just one person experiences a little taste of home while deployed for the holidays

If you want to help you can donate on the group's Facebook page: Stockings from US.

The deadline for donations is December 1, 2018.

