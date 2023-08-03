Knoxville Museum of Art warns of scam surrounding Family Fun Day event

The museum said it would never solicit vendors for an event through social media, especially from personal Facebook accounts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Museum of Art is warning people about a scam centered around its upcoming Family Fun Day event.

They said there were fraudulent posts and comments online on social media trying to solicit additional vendors for the event. According to images posted by the museum, the scammers use personal accounts and tell people to message them if they want to be included on the museum's spot list.

The museum said it would never solicit vendors that way — especially not from personal Facebook accounts.

They also said if anyone has questions about whether something is legitimate, they can message the museum at info@knoxart.org.

Family Fun Day is scheduled for Aug. 12 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. They said the event would include free arts activities and family entertainment. Activities during the event will be inspired by "innovations in artmaking" and the museum's Courtney Egan exhibition. There will also be food, music and fun.