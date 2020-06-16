Knoxville Museum of Art will reopen on July 1

The KMA has been closed since March 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Museum of Art will reopen on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, with limited hours and safety precautions in place.

“We’re very much looking forward to reopening our doors to the public,” said David Butler, KMA Executive Director. “Every possible effort is being made to ensure the safety of visitors and museum staff."

The KMA has been closed since March 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KMA will only be open from Wednesday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. It will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and for the July 4th holiday.

They will limit visitors to 25 people per hour and while admission is always free, reservations will be required. You can reserve your visit time here.

Visitors will be asked to wear face coverings and disposable masks will be available if needed. They will also be asked to maintain six feet of social distance from other patrons.

Butler said there's plenty to see when visitors can return.