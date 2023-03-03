Knoxville native competing in 2023 Iditarod dog sled race

Jennifer LaBar grew up in Knoxville. Now, after living in Alaska for 11 years, she is competing in her first-ever Iditarod dog sled race.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville native is competing in the 2023 Iditarod dog sled race. The 1,000-mile marathon steps off in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday.

While Jennifer LaBar lives in Alaska now, East Tennessee is always in her heart.

"Knoxville is always in my heart," LaBar said. "I grew up there, so I feel like it raised me to be able to do this 1,000-mile dog sled race."

That spirit is what fuels her treks and practice runs in preparation for the big race. Mushing through the snow, with over a dozen dogs in tow, is heaven on earth to LaBar.

"Everybody is doing what they love," LaBar said. "Running is [the dogs'] favorite thing in the world.”

LaBar is a professional dog musher and met the qualifications to be able to compete in the annual Iditarod race for the first time.

"It's like the most exciting thing that's going to happen all year," LaBar said.

The 2000 Karns High School graduate feels like she found her calling.

"I've always loved the outdoors, and dogs, and animals in general," LaBar said.

LaBar grew up on Rocky Top, then moved away to college to attend Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville. At the time, that was the furthest she had lived from home.

After graduating college, she and her husband moved around and experienced the beauty of the great outdoors. LaBar hiked 1,000 miles of the Appalachian Trail, and that's when, she says, the exploration bug bit her.

"That type of journey, adventure, life-changing thing really just opened my eyes to a whole new world," LaBar said.

LaBar has lived in the Last Frontier for about the past 11 years.

"When we came to Alaska, and I was introduced to dog mushing, the Iditarod, the Yukon Quest, [which are] the two 1,000 mile races here in Alaska, I was like, 'This is like the best of all worlds,'" LaBar said.

LaBar now owns a kennel, called Rockin' Ridge. It's her full-time winter job, and it allows her to care for and train her 22 Alaskan Huskies, who she calls her kids. She and the dogs have to do an intense training regimen to prepare for each marathon race.

"Our runs are anywhere from two to eight hours long, and sometimes back to back," LaBar said. "It's exhausting just going through the training, but that's what I need, and dogs need."

In this sport, having four legs is a necessity to compete. LaBar says the dogs get excited to run each time. She never has to force them to train.

"They are marathon athletes, that are going to be running about 100 miles a day in a 24-hour period," LaBar said.

It takes a lot of food to keep these dogs going too.

"Tons, literally," LaBar said. "I buy kibble by the pallet, so 2,000 pounds at a time."

LaBar wants to encourage others to chase their dreams. She hopes to finish the race in about 10 days, with healthy and happy dogs.

The ceremonial start of the race is at 2 p.m. Eastern Time in Anchorage. The actual start of the race will be Sunday, in Willow, about 70 miles north. The race will end in Nome, Alaska.

LaBar's team of friends will be posting updates on her journey on the Rockin' Ridge Facebook Page, and WBIR will post updates each day here.