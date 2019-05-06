KODAK, Tenn. — Friends of the Smokies and Navitat Canopy Adventures are partnering to show their love for Great Smoky Mountains National Park on four special days this summer.

Call and mention Friends of the Smokies to book your adventure with Navitat Asheville or Navitat Knoxville for June 15, July 30, August 17, or September 28 to receive a 10 percent discount, with a portion of sales being donated directly back to Friends of the Smokies.

“Friends of the Smokies provides vital funding and programming support to GSMNP, and Navitat is proud to be a contributor to this wonderful cause,” said Ken Stamp, CEO and Managing Partner of Navitat Canopy Adventures.

Each of the four dates celebrates a piece of the partnership between Friends of the Smokies, our parks and public lands, and gateway communities.

Saturday, June 15 – Anniversary of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Tuesday, July 30 – International Day of Friendship

Saturday, August 17 – National Nonprofit Day

Saturday, September 28 – National Public Lands Day

“We are very excited to partner with Navitat on both sides of the mountains to raise money for the Smokies,” said Tim Chandler, Friends of the Smokies Executive Director & CEO. “The four discount days coming up this summer are a perfect way to support the national park and get your adrenaline pumping at the same time.”

Call either Navitat location to book your adventure and mention Friends of the Smokies to receive the discount:

Navitat Asheville is located at 242 Poverty Branch Road, Barnardsville, NC 28709. Call (828)-626-3700.

Navitat Knoxville is located at 2915 Island Home Ave, Knoxville, TN 37920. Call (855)-628-4828.