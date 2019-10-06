KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is equipping its chaplains with new bullet-resistant vests to keep them safe on the job.

The LCSO said the Knoxville-based organization 'Vests for Life' donated the vests to them.

The sheriff's office said chaplains routinely join deputies on patrol shifts and often find themselves in dangerous situations.

"If we're riding in the passenger seat with an officer, we never know what we're gonna come up on. No traffic stop is routine, no domestic situation is routine. There's always the unknown and our officers go in protected, and now the chaplains -- we go in protected as well," chaplain David Choate said.

LCSO thanked the organization, saying they are saving the lives of law enforcement officers across the country.

'Vests for Life' has provided more than 11,000 vests to first responders across the nation. People can donate and request vest at the non-profit's website here.