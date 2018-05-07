Knoxville made the list of the top 50 cities where people are moving to, according to a study by 24/7 Wall Street and reported in USA Today.

Every year, roughly 40 million Americans move at least one, with the majority of them moving to warmer climates, for better job opportunities, or more affordable living.

To find the 50 U.S. metropolitan areas that have had the largest net increase in population as a result of migration between 2010 and 2017, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Program.

Knoxville came in at 47 on the list, with a population increase of 36,696 between 2010-2017 due to migration. There are some natural factors to population size, like birth rates and death rates, which was pretty even in Knoxville during that time frame, with 68,023 births and 65,085 deaths.

The Nashville metro area, including Murfreesboro and Franklin, was No. 16 on the list, with a more than 159 thousand people migrating there during the same seven year period.

Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Phoenix, and Atlanta were the top five cities on the list.

Original story appeared in USA Today.

